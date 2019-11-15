Ravoravo Rabbitohs team named for Melanesian Club Championship

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team that will take on PNG’s Lae Snacks Tigers for the Melanesian Club Championship has been named last night.

The side will be captained by Savenaca Saukuru while Sevanaia Galala will be the vice-captain.

Other players named in the 22 men team include former Fiji Bati player Tikiko Noke, while a few players from the Kaiviti Silktails team like Waisea Nasekai, Timoci Namotokula, Simon Wise, Maika Serulevu and Iliame Susu have also been named for the bunnies.

Team Manager Sitiveni Vuniyayawa says they now only have a few days remaining to prepare.

“We believe we have the Vanua backing and for that, we are also representing Fiji on the day and we know that the Ravoravo boys are capable of anything even when the cards are down the boys can rise to the occasion.”

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team will be out to create history on the 29th of February at Churchill Park by winning the first-ever championship title.

Papua New Guinean clubs have been dominating the Melanesian Cup since its inception.

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs team

Forwards:

1. Tikiko Noke

2. 2. Waisea Nasekai

3. Etonia Saukuru

4. Isei Lewaqai

5. Timoci Saukuru

6. Maika Serulevu

7. Etonia Moitoga

8. Peniasi Senikarawa

9. Apisai Nabou

10. Savenaca Saukuru ©

Backs:

1. Iliesa Salauca

2. Apimeleki Lutuinamawi

3. Sevanaia Galala (vc)

4. Timoci Namotukula

5. Jone Levi

6. Ilami Susu

7. Kolinio Radrovi

8. Tomasi Vunilagi

9. Joseva Lalawa

10. Simon Wise

11. Vilive Nakelaya

12. Ulaiyasi Radrovi