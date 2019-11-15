Home

Ravoravo Rabbitohs out to create history

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2020 12:28 pm
The Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs club during one of their training sessions.

The wait has been too long for the Nadi based Ravoravo Rabbitohs as they look to make history on the 29th of this month, taking on Lae Snax Tigers.

Papua New Guinean clubs have been dominating the Melanesian Cup since its inception, and the Rabbitohs look to put an end to this.

The Rabbitohs are preparing with the mindset of being the first local team to win the Melanesian Cup, and coach Sivaniolo Varo says the players are motivated.

Article continues after advertisement

Varo adds the squad has been training for almost a month with players undergoing intense body conditioning and strengthening drills.

The side is also banking on the support of the home crowd to cheer them on as they take the field.

Varo says the home advantage will be a morale boost.

The Ravoravo Rabbitohs will take Lae Snax Tigers at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The Silktails are expected to have a curtain-raiser match on the day against Kroton Hela Wigmen.

