Rugby League

Ravalawa back for Dragons

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 1:10 pm

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is back for the Dragons in round 10 of the NRL.

The Serua man returns from suspension on the wing.

Ravalawa comes back in place of Mat Feagai while Poasa Faamausili replaces round nine debutant Junior Amone on the bench.

Article continues after advertisement

The Dragons have scored 30 points or more in three of their past four games against the Storm.

On Sunday, the Storm host Dragons at 6:05pm and you can watch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, tomorrow West Tigers takes on Knights at 8pm and Sea Eagles clash with the Raiders at 10:05pm.

