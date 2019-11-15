Raiders stick with same lineup

The same 17 players that beat the Roosters last weekend have been named for the Raiders in its NRL semifinal clash with the Storm tonight.

Hooker Tom Starling and prop Sia Soliola have been listed to start in place of Siliva Havili and Hudson Young while centre Jordan Rapana is expected to play despite a sternum injury.

Ryan Sutton expected to make an early return from a knee injury having being named in jersey 18 despite the club reporting his season was finished after round 20.

The Raiders have not won at Suncorp Stadium since 2010.The Storm host the Raiders at 8:50pm tonight and at the same time tomorrow, the Panthers face the Rabbitohs.

Both matches will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.