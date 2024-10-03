Raiders star Josh Papalii charged over late-night event

Raiders star Josh Papalii will face court over a late-night incident in Canberra. (Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS)

Raiders prop Josh Papalii is set to face court over a late-night incident at a Canberra league club.

The 32-year-old NRL star will have to attend the ACT Magistrates Court for allegedly intimidating police and failing to quit a licensed premises, ACT Policing revealed on Thursday.

About 3am on September 16, police were called to an incident regarding three men who were “behaving aggressively towards each other and staff, and throwing glasses”.

When the group was asked to leave, Papalii was allegedly verbally abusive and threatening to police.

The men left after some negotiation, but soon returned.

Asked to leave again, the 32-year-old allegedly attempted to further intimidate police, before the group left the area a short time later.

The following night, Papalii was named club person of the year after he brought up 300 games for the ACT club during the NRL season.

The September incident was not the star’s first run-in with the law.

In 2017, Papalii was handed a one-match NRL ban after pleading guilty to a drink-driving charge.