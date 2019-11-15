Radradra voted best Fijian flyer of the modern era

Fijian wingers are known for their pace, power and personality and the NRL is blessed to have witnessed just some of the best.

From Noa Nadruku to Maika Sivo and Suliasi Vunivalu, these renowned crowd pleasers have had the ability to turn games with a barnstorming run or stop a rival dead in their tracks with a rib-rattling tackle.

Now the man who has come out on top after 19,000 votes were counted in NRL.com’s poll is Parramatta’s Semi Radradra.

Known as the ‘Semi Trailer’, the Taveuni lad strike rate of 82 tries in 94 matches ensuring his status as a cult hero among Eels fans and a favorite of other supporters who just loved watching a giant winger in full cry.

Another Eels favorite, Jarryd Hayne, whose run through the 2009 final series polled 26 per cent of the vote to come in second.

[Source: NRL]