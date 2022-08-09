Positive feedback for Raluve rugby

[File Photo]

With eight years of experience in the secondary schools rugby arena, Raluve rugby coordinator Deborah Gucake has high hopes of what the competition will bring to women’s rugby in Fiji.

Gucake who has been managing rugby teams throughout her teaching career at Suva Grammar School says with the Raluve competition making its inaugural appearance, a lot of positive feedback has been received.

A total of 86 schools registered this year for the competition.

Gucake says they are looking forward to seeing future Fijiana’s being identified at schools level.

“Well with regards to competition it will be bigger and better and for our Raluve competition, the Fijiana Drua team has really boosted the morale of the girls, while our sponsors at first they did not expect the number of participating schools, they expected less”

The Raluve Competition continues this weekend in their respective zones.