Ponga fires Knights to victory in Perth shootout

For the first time since Round 6 the Knights have moved into the top eight, after coming from behind to beat the Dolphins 30-28 in a try-fest in Perth.

Three tries in the final 27 minutes lifted Newcastle to victory, after they had trailed the Dolphins 22-12 with half an hour to play, with skipper Kalyn Ponga at the heart of the revival which leaves the Knights undefeated in their last five games.

Ponga scored the opening four-pointer of the game off a long-range support run and went on to set up his side’s final two tries with clutch plays, along with clocking up 179 run metres from just 10 carries.

Earlier it had looked like a golden 10-minute period from Jamayne Isaako would set the Dolphins up for victory, and while they fought to the very end they ultimately couldn’t match the class of the Knights when the game sat in the balance.

After Newcastle had come close on two occasions through Greg Marzhew, Ponga got the scoring going, but the wheels soon fell off in dramatic fashion.

With Lachlan Fitzgibbon in the sin bin for a hip drop, Isaako scored a hat trick in the space of eight minutes to get the Dolphins to a 14-6 advantage.

While the first two were tidy finishes in the corner after stripping the Knights for numbers, the third required brilliant athleticism, as the former Kiwi Test player jumped high to claim a ball and put it down just before the dead-ball line.

After forcing a turnover the Knights hit back to through Kurt Mann to reduce their deficit to two at the break, but the start to the second 40 was something straight out of coach Adam O’Brien’s worst nightmares.

After kicking the restart out on the full, a penalty for a Tyson Frizell high shot – which saw him placed on report – presented Isaako with an easy two points, before rookie wonder Valynce Te Whare scored to stretch the lead to 10.

Next it was the Dolphins turn to concede after a penalty that resulted in a player being put on report, with Jarrod Wallace pinged for a dangerous tackle and Jackson Hastings strolling through a would-be tackle from Kenny Bromwich for a try under the posts.

Then Ponga hit go, first fending away two defenders at the end of a movement involving six Newcastle players to put Phoenix Crossland over, before providing the final pass for Marzhew to score.

A golden chance to find a winner with three minutes left, after Newcastle coughed up possession 10 metres out, was blown by the Dolphins when Herman Ese’ese was found to have held a player in the scrum.

The ball went back to the Knights and the contest was effectively over at that point, despite the Dolphins having one last possession.