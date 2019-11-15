Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby League

Police Shark crowned Vodafone Cup champions

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
November 28, 2020 7:52 pm
Police New Vodafone Cup Champions

Blue Gas Police Sharks are the new champions of the 2020 Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup.

Police defeated the Coastline Roos 18-16 in the finals today at Albert Park in Suva.

Police drew first blood through a penalty that was converted by Timoci Namatakula to give them a 2-nil lead.

Article continues after advertisement

The Roos replied with a try from Josua Waqavesi to give them a 4-2 lead.

Namatakula added another for the Police through a penalty.

Police’s Tevita Seru try extended their lead to 8-4.

The determined Roos side bounced back and scored a try to Nemia Nawave and a conversion from Sunia Naruma equalized the scoresheet at 10-all at the breather.

It was a back and forth match as both teams were awarded a penalty each to tie the score at 12-all.

Ilai Nareki gave the Nadroga based side the lead with a try and the 16-12 lead.

Police replied with a try as well with both teams tied at 16-all at full-time.

Both teams ran riot during extra time, but Police proved a better side of the two as they maintained consistency and were awarded a penalty and the win.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.