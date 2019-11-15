Rugby League
Police Shark crowned Vodafone Cup champions
November 28, 2020 7:52 pm
Blue Gas Police Sharks are the new champions of the 2020 Fiji National Rugby League Vodafone Cup.
Police defeated the Coastline Roos 18-16 in the finals today at Albert Park in Suva.
Police drew first blood through a penalty that was converted by Timoci Namatakula to give them a 2-nil lead.
The Roos replied with a try from Josua Waqavesi to give them a 4-2 lead.
Namatakula added another for the Police through a penalty.
Police’s Tevita Seru try extended their lead to 8-4.
The determined Roos side bounced back and scored a try to Nemia Nawave and a conversion from Sunia Naruma equalized the scoresheet at 10-all at the breather.
It was a back and forth match as both teams were awarded a penalty each to tie the score at 12-all.
Ilai Nareki gave the Nadroga based side the lead with a try and the 16-12 lead.
Police replied with a try as well with both teams tied at 16-all at full-time.
Both teams ran riot during extra time, but Police proved a better side of the two as they maintained consistency and were awarded a penalty and the win.