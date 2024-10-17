Philitoga in awe of training with NRL stars

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Vodafone Fiji Bati squad member Ronald Philitoga says he still cannot believe he’s rubbing shoulders with NRL stars as they prepare for the Pacific Bowl Championship this weekend.

The 23-year-old was called up just last week after another player had to drop out.

Philitoga says he did not hesitate for a second when he received the call from coach Wise Kativerata to join the squad.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m in awe of the players and the experience they hold, I sort of pinch myself looking around the room and seeing the NRL players and players I look up to.”



Ronald Philitoga

He adds that this will be an experience of a lifetime, one he will cherish, especially since returning home after 12 years makes it even more special.

The Fiji Bati will be taking on the PNG Kumuls at 8.10pm on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet Cook Islands next Saturday.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.