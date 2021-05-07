Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 continues to rattle Viti Levu as seven new infections announced|Borders to open on Viti Levu for Fijians to return home|Lockdown is the last resort: Dr Fong|Raiwaqa Health Centre to re-open post decontamination|No COVID-19 testing outside containment zones|New local cases point wider transmission|Agencies praying Fiji does not see India situation|Ministry looks at alternative facilities|Teachers part of contact tracing teams|Outbreak will test healthcare system: Professor Baker|Residents of Raiwaqa and Raiwai staying indoors|Fijians make more runs to supermarkets|Ministry working on plans for students|Gratitude packs for frontliners|No lockdown for Suva: MOH|Most COVID-19 breaches in Southern Division|GPs step up to offer services in the West|Hundreds tested and swabbed in Raiwai and Raiwaqa|Police monitor social distancing|Wainitarawau still under lockdown|FNPF makes lockdown relief payment|COVID-19 vaccine arrives from Australia|WHO out to assist Fiji contain the spread of deadly virus|Suva nurse tests positive as four new cases emerge|No lockdown yet for Suva: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Panthers stretch winning run

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 8, 2021 7:54 am
[Source: NRL.com]

The Panthers have stretched their winning run to nine after a whopping 48-nil victory over the Sharks in their NRL clash lash night.

Coach Ivan Cleary offered an “it’s only round nine” response when asked if his side and the Storm were well clear of the rest of the competition.

With superstar half Nathan Cleary in complete control and Charlie Staines crossing for a hat-trick, the Panthers had too much class for a Sharks side which committed 11 errors.

Article continues after advertisement

In another match last night, the Eels prevailed over the Roosters 31-18.

Round nine continues today with the West Tigers facing the Titans, the Raiders battle the Knights and the Cowboys take on the Broncos.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.