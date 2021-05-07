Panthers stretch winning run

The Panthers have stretched their winning run to nine after a whopping 48-nil victory over the Sharks in their NRL clash lash night.

Coach Ivan Cleary offered an “it’s only round nine” response when asked if his side and the Storm were well clear of the rest of the competition.

With superstar half Nathan Cleary in complete control and Charlie Staines crossing for a hat-trick, the Panthers had too much class for a Sharks side which committed 11 errors.

In another match last night, the Eels prevailed over the Roosters 31-18.

Round nine continues today with the West Tigers facing the Titans, the Raiders battle the Knights and the Cowboys take on the Broncos.