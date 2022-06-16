Panthers quartet in for Toa Samoa

[Source: NRL]

Penrith stars Izack Tago, Taylan May, Charlie Staines and Spencer Leniu are among the new faces in a strong and exciting Toa Samoa squad.

Samoa Coach Matt Parish has named his squad for the upcoming Pacific Test against the Cook Islands.

Parish has chosen a 20-man squad for the June 25 Test but decided not to include any of the Pacific nation’s eligible players who were involved in last week’s opening State of Origin as he did not want to put unnecessary pressure on them.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers quartet are joined by Manly’s Josh Schuster and Toafofoa Sipley as well as St George Illawarra’s Francis Molo and Matt Feagai.

Warriors playmakers Chanel Harris-Tavita and Ronald Volkman, South Sydney’s Jaxson Paulo and Brisbane forward Keenan Palasia are also in the mix.

Meanwhile, round 15 of the NRL starts tonight with the Dragons battling the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

You can watch the Storm and Broncos match live on FBC Sports tomorrow at 9.55pm

[Source: NRL.com]