Panthers coach confident

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is confident Penrith can overcome the loss of their on-field general against Melbourne Storm tomorrow.

Star halfback Nathan Cleary who is arguably their best attacking player has been ruled out co-captain today.

The Storm have also taken a precautionary approach with star fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen over his neck complaint.

The Eels will take on the Sharks at 8.35 pm on Saturday.

Two matches will be played on Friday starting with the Dragons playing the Sea Eagle at 7 pm while the Rabbitohs meets the Roosters at 9.05 pm.

On Saturday, the Raiders battle the Warriors at 4 pm and the Broncos face the Bulldogs at 6.30 pm.

On Sunday, the Knights face the West Tigers at 5.05 pm and the Cowboys meet the Titans at 7.15 pm.