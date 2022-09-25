Panthers and Eels Grand Final

Fiji Bati captain Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau helped the Penrith Panthers into their third consecutive Grand Final with a 32-12 win over the Rabbitohs last night.

With Kikau and Dylan Edwards playing starring roles, the defending premiers ran away with the game in the second half.

Koroisau scored one of the five Panthers tries while Bati center and Rabbitohs winger Taane Milne was sent off for a high tackle on Spencer Leniu.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers have set up a first-ever Grand Final against Parramatta and have the opportunity to become the first team since the Roosters in 2018-19 to win back-to-back titles.

The Grand Final will be held next Sunday at 8:30pm.