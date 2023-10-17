Only up from here: Maejiirs

[Source: FIJI Bulikula/ Facebook]

Fiji Bulikula’s captain Josephine Maejiirs reflects on a challenging encounter at the recent Pacific Championship.

Despite a 26-12 loss to Samoa over the weekend, Maejiirs remains optimistic as the team welcomes 16 debutants who offer a promising future.

Maejiirs expresses her desire for the team to nurture a stronger sense of camaraderie, particularly given the diverse blend of local and international talent within their ranks.

“We’re so privileged to have amazing coaches like Shane and coach Joe and the staff that come on board. It’s tough not having the win but you can see out there there’s a lot of things to work on as a team together and to have that connectivity between local and international players.”

Maejiirs acknowledges the learning opportunity that this match provides, a chance to refine their skills and grow as a team.

She believes in their capacity to gain experience through upcoming Pacific tests, gradually working their way to success.