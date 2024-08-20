Rugby League

NRL's Roosters re-sign Origin forwards Leniu, Watson

AAP

August 20, 2024 10:03 am

Spencer Leniu is one of two Blues forwards to have recommitted to the Roosters [Source: AAP]

The Sydney Roosters have received a boost on the run to NRL finals by re-signing State of Origin forwards Spencer Leniu and Connor Watson through 2027.

Leniu has spent his first campaign at the Roosters in the headlines, banned for eight games for directing a racial slur at Ezra Mam in the round-one defeat of Brisbane in Las Vegas. He later apologised.

The triple premiership-winning former Penrith prop has since earned his Origin debut, playing all three games of NSW’s series win under first-year coach Michael Maguire.

Article continues after advertisement

Leniu has averaged 91 run metres per game and began a role starting for Trent Robinson’s side in recent weeks, having traditionally been used as an impact player off the bench.

The 23-year-old has become particularly prized for his brutal kick-off returns and scored his first try for the Roosters in last week’s 34-18 defeat of Parramatta.

Leniu had been contracted through to the end of next season but would have been free to negotiate with rival clubs from November prior to signing his new two-year contract.

“We’ve loved welcoming Spencer to the Roosters,” Robinson said.

“He has the trust and respect of his teammates, and I’m looking forward to watching him continue to build as a player and person over the next few years.”

Watson has signed his own two-year deal to continue a strong comeback season from the knee injury that ruled him out of the entire 2023 season.

The Roosters showed faith in Watson by offering him a contract last November despite that long-term absence and have since reaped the rewards, the utility bouncing back to career-best form.

Watson made his Origin debut in the final two games of NSW’s series win and would likely have been picked for the series opener had he not been sidelined with a throat injury.

The 28-year-old has been starting at lock since June, with Victor Radley preferred on an edge since the Origin period.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to keep working with such a talented group of players and staff and I’m excited to continue to bring my best every day,” Watson said.

Watson is set to miss the weekend’s clash against Gold Coast after leaving the win over the Eels with a head knock.

Suva Chief highlights critical role of media

Dr. Devi encourages increased HIV testing

Heroic effort ends tragically

Nasinu ready for municipal elections: Magnus

Rabuka meets top Chinese legislator

Fiji and EU strengthen trade relations

USPSA to not get involved in termination dispute

Youth urged to help combat drug issues

Rabuka meets Chinese Premier of State Council

Fiji and Brazil strengthen ties in sugar and bioenergy sectors

Fiji targets export growth to cut trade deficit

Trump posts image of fake Taylor Swift endorsement

Sigatoka Methodist driven by faith

Tavesivesi aims to impress

Young Kulas wrap up US tour

Hamas, Islamic Jihad claim responsibility for bomb blast

Aryna Sabalenka wins WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati

Hollywood stars to add sizzle to Democrats' convention

Disney names veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic president of ABC News

British entrepreneur Mike Lynch among missing after luxury yacht sinks off Sicily

Indian medics refuse to end protests over doctor's rape and murder

Vardy earns Leicester a point against Spurs

Tajik-Russian musician Manizha defies ban to sing for peace

NRL's Roosters re-sign Origin forwards Leniu, Watson

Argentina judge halts deforestation of Chaco forest

Fiji Black on track

ACS excited for Natabua clash

Miller hopes for the best for transitioning athletes

FCS to review Yellow Ribbon, Nawaikula says initiative not working

Sen predicts increased return of Fijians

Two losses for Fiji Men’s cricket

Car accident claims life of Fijian worker in Australia

Injured Messi misses Argentina's World Cup qualifiers squad

NFA conducts awareness campaigns in communities

Tabuya calls for aggressive campaign

Ministry promotes community tree planting

Nasinu resumes waste management services

Ratu Sukuna Park unveils state-of-the-art features

Ministry aware of former PALM worker's death: Singh

Early testing for expectant mothers is vital: Dr Devi

Fiji reviews trade pact amid growing deficit

Long wait almost over for Nasinu

Company and workers at loggerheads

Slow start worries Sam

Fiji Pro to showcase country to millions: President

Special reunion in a special way

Sinner, Tiafoe reach Cincinnati Open final

Workshop aims to instill humanitarian values

Tyson says Paul will 'run like a thief' in the ring

NZ PM Jacinda Ardern to attend democratic convention

First MSME Information Hub opens

Singh attends global bioenergy summit

Olympic bronze medalist excited for Fiji Pro

Blinken arrives in Middle East to seek Gaza ceasefire

Ukraine says it has destroyed second Russian bridge

Health Ministry sees shift in HIV demographics

QVS embraces pressure

Harris implies Trump a 'coward' during Pennsylvania campaign appearance

Rigorous assessment is crucial: Dr. Cikamatana

Fiji examines PACER Plus with focus on economic goals

Savusavu futsal creates history

Decreasing school roll a concern

PRF concerned amid rising hazardous waste

Nawaikula credits RFMF

Hrithik Roshan mentors Alia Bhatt in 'Alpha'; Kiara Advani films action scene for 'War 2'

Woman dies in road accident

Help find missing man

Venezuelan opposition protests as election dispute drags on

Preity Zinta moves to block Punjab kings share sale

FRCS intercepts over $6,500 in undeclared alcohol

Agriculture Ministry promotes farming to curb crime

Women of Cicia launch five-year plan

Dunki wins award for promoting equality in cinema

Israel probes Palestinian prisoner abuse

Pop star Bebe Rexha alleges airline worker threatened her for being Albanian

Alain Delon, French movie legend, dies at 88

Minister calls for collective response to tackle HIV

Harris leads democrats with new hope amid old concerns

PRB enforces strict eviction policies for drug offenders

Consistency in leadership key to political success

RKS U14 eyes final glory

Blinken arrives in Middle East to renew push for Gaza ceasefire

Feasibility studies completed for solar mini-grids

Russia denies report about indirect talks with Ukraine

Superyacht sector holds economic potential: Ratu Wiliame

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence with a win

Blinken arrives in Israel for Gaza ceasefire talks

Fiji seeks to strengthen agriculture sector

Wissa's late goal gives Brentford win over Palace

Focusing on protecting isolated communities

Diyalowai double in second win

Ba beats Nadroga

New initiative to curb HIV

Flying Fijians continue PNC preparations

Protests across Venezuela as election dispute goes on

Dry spell puts strain on dam: EFL

India-Fiji T20 cricket starts

Minister urges youths to launch cooperatives

Savusavu Market to be completed soon

Transformation noted in advertising industry

Silktails bitten by Sharks

Israel kills two Hamas militants in West Bank air strike

EFL urges caution after fires cause repeated power outages

ACS chases first Raluve title

Affordability crisis limits tenants transit to home ownership

Tewa plans to make 7s switch

Government plans to establish Waste Management Authority

Youth engaged in fight against illicit drugs

Lewandowski double as Barca begin Flick era with win

Champions Inter Milan held by Genoa on opening day

Brave beat Phoenix in Super Five to reach Hundred final

India's doctors strike over colleague's murder

Increase in HIV among youth

It wasn’t easy: QVS coach

Addressing gaps crucial to boost tourism

Semenyo salvages late draw for Bournemouth at Forest

Onana, Duran earn Villa 2-1 win at West Ham

Joelinton secures victory for 10-man Newcastle over Southampton

Impressive turnout at Nasinu Festival

Dominant Brighton win 3-0 at 10-man Everton

Specialized Peace Corps volunteers to boost rural development projects

Arsenal beat Wolves

Liverpool start Slot era with win

Likuculacula scores double in Fiji win

Nalaubu hat trick earns Lautoka maximum points

South Africa roll over Wallabies in Perth rain for second win

All Blacks turn on the style to blow past Argentina

Its a QVS vs NSS final

Nasinu U18 makes historic final

Rise in crimes against women and children

Fiji eyes fisheries collaboration with China

National strike held over India doctor's murder

ADB highlights path to robust growth

New Raluve U18 champion to be crowned

Minister visits Matuku Hospital

Labasa rallies late to draw with Tailevu Naitasiri in stalemate

Fire at Hilton contained

Trio helps ACS book first ever final spot

Prince Harry urges caution on AI

Lami U19 defeats Ratu Navula

QVS awarded win despite draw

RKS to meet Marist in U17 final

Sooraj Barjatya reacts to national award win for Uunchai

Students charged for peddling drugs

Biden urges support for Gaza ceasefire efforts

Marist U17 pips QVS in semifinal thriller

Over half million dollars stolen in major thefts

Call for school to tackle urban migration

Kuruvakadua dedicates win to late dad

MGM U14 to face RKS in Deans final

Tui Vabea installed in Kadavu

Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol starrer Border 2

Plans to tackle investment hurdles

Marist U15 ends Gospels dream run

Niusawa Secondary secures spot in Raluve final

Harris vows to cut costs, build homes, lower taxes

Fijiana gear up for crucial matches

Zirkzee's Late strike seals Man United win over Fulham

Taylor Swift mentions Kanye west

RKS through to the final

Kremlin accuses the West of helping Ukraine attack Russia

Marist kick starts Deans semifinals

Dan and Eugene Levy to host 76th Emmy Awards

Fiji records over 550 new HIV cases and 13 deaths

EC sits to discuss FijiFirst appeal

Sun insurances listing boosts exchange market

EU public health body raises mpox risk alert level

Ikanivere backs QVS, urges support for Deans semifinals

Nasinu festival returns after five year hiatus

Viral for the right reasons was a bonus: Tamani

Nagindas outlet opens in Labasa

Globetrotters duo pledges hoops, inspires local kids

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder case: Indian medics call for nationwide shutdown

Prasad hails record $3.1B revenue collection

Clear pathway for young rugby talent

Review of housing policy is a priority: Nalumisa

Byrne confident with strategy

E-cigarette addiction a major worry

ICAO officially opens office in Nadi

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen ties with Fiji

Backline adjustment for Babasiga Lions

Singh urges employers to comply with new NMW rate

Ed Sheeran buys minority stake in hometown club Ipswich

LTA enforces wheel tax amnesty

Fiji aims to enhance port capabilities

Kaley Cuoco is engaged to ‘Ozark’ star Tom Pelphrey

WHO confirms first mpox case outside Africa

FCS enhances efforts to combat prison drug trafficking

Nana Patekar, Mehul Kumar reunite for Tirangaa

Final stages begin for municipal elections

Gaza ceasefire talks extended amid rising death toll

Taylor Swift resumes Eras tour after Vienna Terror plot foiled

Government forges ahead to ban pornography

Nasinu Festival sets goals

Drua academy to host combine camp

Vabea people ready to install paramount chief

Rasorewa’s family celebrates achievement

SCC focuses on maintaining the existing infrastructure

Rugby town to host showdown

Kim and Putin pledge stronger ties on Korean Liberation day