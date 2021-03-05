Selected NRL matches on FBC Sports

The good news keeps on coming for sports fans in the country.

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will air selected live and delayed NRL matches on FBC Sports channel.

You can catch the season opener between the Storm and Rabbitohs tomorrow at 9.05pm live on FBC Sport on the Walesi platform.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, there will be a delayed coverage of the Panthers and Cowboys clash on Sunday.

FBC TV Operations Manager, Vinal Raj, says it took a lot of hard and work and negotiations, but they are happy to have the rights for the fourth year in a row.

“So finally we would like to tell our viewers that we managed to secure the rights. It took a week-long of negotiations, this was a difficult one because of COVID we had to re-look at licensing fees. We had to negotiate so that we can make it for our viewers and it is indeed a great news for our viewers.”

Raj says they will be airing one live match and one delayed coverage per week.