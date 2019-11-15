NRL on verge of shutdown

The NRL and the clubs are preparing for a season shutdown or for games to be played in front of empty stadiums as the rapidly evolving coronavirus takes hold of world sport.

The NBA’s decision to suspend its season due to fears about spreading the virus between players and fans has placed doubt on the future of sporting events worldwide.

The NRL will hold another press conference on Friday afternoon following government advice to cancel gatherings of more than 500 people.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the NRL will form a coronavirus crisis committee to prepare all 16 clubs for the potentially massive impact on the sport.

The committee’s key objectives are to devise a financial plan on how each club would cope with potentially suspended matches or games played in front of empty stadiums.

The committee will also assess the impact of the crisis on sponsorship, corporate and hospitality as well as memberships and broadcasters.

Australia’s cricket one day international against New Zealand will be played behind closed doors, while the Australian Grand Prix is set to be cancelled.

[Source: NRL.com]