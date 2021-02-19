Rugby League
Nasinu Secondary upsets champs
February 21, 2021 7:28 am
[Source: FSSRL/ FACEBOOK]
Nasinu Secondary toppled defending Vodafone Trophy champions Queen Victoria School in the first round of the FSSRL competition yesterday.
The defending South/Eastern zone champions edged QVS 22-18 in their clash at St Marcellain Ground in Vatuwaqa.
In other U19 results, Lelean thumped Lomaivuna 40-10, Namosi Secondary held Nabua Secondary to a 12-all draw, RSMS defeated Naitasiri Secondary 10-6, RKS beat Marist 10-4 and Assemblies of God went down to John Wesley College 12-22.
U17 results:
Nasinu 30 – 0 Rishikul College
RSMS 14 – 6 Shreedar College
Gospel High 24 – 0 MCI
Lelean 36 – 0 Sacred Heart College
MBHS 46 – 4 Kalabu Secondary
U15 results:
Gospel High 22 – 14 William Cross College
RSMS 18 – 0 Dudley High
AOGHS 10 – 10 Sacred Heart College
St Vincent College 14 – 10 MCI
Sila WBD Basden College
Rt Latianara 10 – 4 Naitasiri Secondary
Nasinu 36 – 0 Shreedar College