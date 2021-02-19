Home

Nasinu Secondary upsets champs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 21, 2021 7:28 am
[Source: FSSRL/ FACEBOOK]

Nasinu Secondary toppled defending Vodafone Trophy champions Queen Victoria School in the first round of the FSSRL competition yesterday.

The defending South/Eastern zone champions edged QVS 22-18 in their clash at St Marcellain Ground in Vatuwaqa.

In other U19 results, Lelean thumped Lomaivuna 40-10, Namosi Secondary held Nabua Secondary to a 12-all draw, RSMS defeated Naitasiri Secondary 10-6, RKS beat Marist 10-4 and Assemblies of God went down to John Wesley College 12-22.

U17 results:

Nasinu 30 – 0 Rishikul College

RSMS 14 – 6 Shreedar College

Gospel High 24 – 0 MCI

Lelean 36 – 0 Sacred Heart College

MBHS 46 – 4 Kalabu Secondary

U15 results:

Gospel High 22 – 14 William Cross College

RSMS 18 – 0 Dudley High

AOGHS 10 – 10 Sacred Heart College

St Vincent College 14 – 10 MCI

Sila WBD Basden College

Rt Latianara 10 – 4 Naitasiri Secondary

Nasinu 36 – 0 Shreedar College

