Naiqama relishes on NRL return

Fiji Bati Captain Kevin Naiqama Kevin Naiqama is enjoying his return to the NRL with the Sydney Roosters.

Former St Helens centre returned to Australia during the off-season with the Roosters, signing on a one-year deal.

The three-time Super League Grand Final winner announced his retirement following St Helens’ 12-10 victory over Catalans.

However, he signed with Trent Robinson’s side in December for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Naiqama has started his pre-season training with the Rooster yesterday.

Naiqama says the team has been really welcoming which has made his transition really easy.

He adds he’s learning from all the young boys as well as he tries to develop and build connections with the boys.