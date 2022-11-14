Naiqama praises young Bati players

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama [left] has praised the young players

Vodafone Fiji Bati captain Kevin Naiqama has praised the young players that featured in the Rugby League World Cup.

While arriving with some players from England today, Naiqama spoke highly of the young talent Fiji has that will definitely take the team to greater heights.

“Sunia (Sunia Turuva) and Joshua Wong I thought they had an outstanding tournament and names that we are going to hear in the future stars of the game, you know they played exceptionally well for Fiji Bati. There are other young players, also amazing Taniela Sadrugu from the Cowboys, he was an exciting machine to watch.”

Article continues after advertisement

The 33-year-old also says he enjoyed playing in his third world cup and to be given the captaincy role was special.

Naiqama says despite the team falling short to New Zealand in the quarter-finals, overall, he was proud of their performance.

The Huddersfield Giants center adds that he will always be ready to represent Fiji ever since his debut in 2009.