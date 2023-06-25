More outings for MGM

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School for the first time ever was part of the Secondary Schools Raluve competition starting yesterday at the Suva Grammar School grounds.

MGM’s PEMAC Head of Department, Deve Koroi, says they are working closely with students to foster their interest in sports.

Koroi adds that this is also a way for the students’ talents to be discovered.

Article continues after advertisement

“We just working with the interest of the students and they want to be part of this rugby game as well but in other way we also want to show they have talents which they can show.”

Koroi adds they have a five-year plan in place for rugby development for the school’s young women and will make adjustments as they go.

They will build on their first game yesterday to further develop their rugby skills, as they are still in the early stages of the competition.