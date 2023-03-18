Minnows impress in FSSRL South/Eastern Zone

Minnows continue to stun at the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League South/Eastern Zone competition.

Newcomers Vashist Muni Eels from Navua defeated Lami Steelers 22-15 in the Under-17 grade.

Another upset in the U15 grade with Rishikul Raiders thumping Ratu Latianara College 34-4.

Meanwhile, Ratu Kadavulevu Eels thrashed Sila Tigers 44-4 in the Tanoa Challenge.

Other results in the U17 grade sees Sila Tigers edge Dudley Storm 19-12, AOG Sea Eagles beat Kalabu Roosters 10-8, Nasinu Panthers thrashed Bau College Bears 40-0.