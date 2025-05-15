Masi reassures fans of their safety

Fiji National Rugby League chairman Akuila Masi

Fiji National Rugby League chairman Akuila Masi is reassuring all rugby league supporters that the incident that transpired during the Vodafone Cup competition last weekend.

A brawl broke out between players of Topline Warriors and Nabua Broncos, before fans joined in as well.

Masi says they will be beefing up security at all their games from now on and are reassuring the fans of their safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“I know the fans will be skeptical of attending our games now, but rest assured, as we will be increasing our police presence and other security personnel during all our games for the safety of everyone.”

He says the incident will now be a turning point for FNRL.

Meanwhile, FNRL will be hosting a hearing at their headquarters in Suva today, where they will be taking disciplinary actions against those involved.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.