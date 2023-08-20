Marzhew fires as Knights punish Bunnies to make it seven straight

[Source: NRL.com]

The Knights have made it seven wins on the trot with a 29-10 victory over the Rabbitohs in front of a sell-out home crowd on Sunday.

As centre Bradman Best charged 60 metres downfield to seal the Round 25 victory and Latrell Mitchell was sent to the sin bin in the 79th minute, the Knights controlled proceedings in clinical fashion while putting the Rabbitohs finals hopes in serious jeopardy.

With winger Greg Marzhew running rampant with a first-half hat-trick and fullback Kalyn Ponga producing an attacking masterclass, Newcastle recorded their longest winning streak since they went all the way to win the premiership in 2001.

New spine combination Adam Clune and Ponga showed early positive signs, combining superbly on the left edge to set up Marzhew in the corner and open the scoring in the sixth minute. A wide Ponga kick left the scoreboard 4-0.

The Knights faithful were back on their feet just three minutes later when Ponga showed some great speed and footwork to break open up the Rabbitoh’s defence and hand Marzhew a double.

Ponga was again unable to convert and the score remained 8-0.

The Rabbitohs looked to open their account on two occasions in the first half however both tries were ruled out by the bunker for obstruction in the lead-up.

After laying on an early try saver, Lachie Fitzgibbon opened up another opportunity for his side, finding Ponga with an offload who once again haunted the Rabbitohs left edge before finding Marzhew in support for a halftime hattrick.

Conceding back-to-back penalties early in the second half, Newcastle handed the Rabbitohs an opportunity to make their way downfield and Damien Cook darted his way over from dummy half to open the Rabbitohs account in the 43rd minute.

Mitchell made a mess of the easy conversion and the score remained 12-4.

The Knights went further ahead with Jacob Saifiti pouncing on a Phoenix Crossland grubber like an athletic winger and Clune regathering a loose ball in the in-goal after it bounced off the referee.

Ponga converted one and missed another for a 22-4 lead.

Rabbitohs forward Shaquai Mitchell reduced the deficit in the 66th minute but South Sydney’s celebrations quickly ceased when Best scooped up a stray Mitchell pass before charging down McDonald Jones Stadium to all but seal the match 28-10.

Finishing off a fine job filling in for injured Jackson Hastings (ankle), Clune iced the victory with a field goal in the 78th minute before Mitchell was sin-binned when his elbow made contact with Tyson Frizell’s head, finishing off a disappointing day out for Jason Demetriou’s side.