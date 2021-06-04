Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|AstraZeneca vaccine safe and effective: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Auditor General not following the law|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|Soldiers in outer islands await clearance|35 new cases emerge from Suva Nausori containment zone|Areas of interest in Western Division|West containment borders lifted|37 percent of targeted population receive first dose|Patients at CWM Hospital closely monitored|COVID-19 measures can save lives|We face difficult times but Fiji is priority: Dr Fong|RFMF will continue to assist Health Ministry|Businesses to take responsibility of their premises|Make a Difference Fiji assists 468 families in Navua|Erosion threatens coastal communities|Vaccine dose too small to have a chip: Dr Fong|COVID-19 cases infiltrate Health Ministry|Vaccination in Ba concludes|34 COVID-19 related arrests in 24 hours|Reopening of some businesses a sigh of relief|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Makeshift Storm dominate Titans

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 6, 2021 7:44 am
[Source: NRL.COM]

The Melbourne Storm recorded their seventh straight victory at Sunshine Coast Stadium last night defeating the Titans in their NRL round 13 clash.

Coach Craig Bellamy hailed brave forwards Brandon Smith and Nelson Asofa-Solomona as the unsung heroes of Melbourne Storm’s 20-14 win over Gold Coast Titans.

The four-tries-to-three win became Storm’s 11th of the season and this one was done without five Origin stars including fullback Ryan Papenhyzen who is still out with concussion and Kenny Bromwich who suffered a rib injury 24 minutes into the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Bellamy said his makeshift side didn’t play smart football but were brave in defense and that won it for them.

Reimis Smith, namesake hooker Brandon, Tent Loiero, Brian Kelly and George Jennings crossed over for the Storm.

When young second-rower Trent Loiero crossed in the 28th minute the Storm lead shot out to 16-4, where it remained at halftime.

[Source: NRL.com]

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.