Makeshift Storm dominate Titans

The Melbourne Storm recorded their seventh straight victory at Sunshine Coast Stadium last night defeating the Titans in their NRL round 13 clash.

Coach Craig Bellamy hailed brave forwards Brandon Smith and Nelson Asofa-Solomona as the unsung heroes of Melbourne Storm’s 20-14 win over Gold Coast Titans.

The four-tries-to-three win became Storm’s 11th of the season and this one was done without five Origin stars including fullback Ryan Papenhyzen who is still out with concussion and Kenny Bromwich who suffered a rib injury 24 minutes into the match.

Bellamy said his makeshift side didn’t play smart football but were brave in defense and that won it for them.

Reimis Smith, namesake hooker Brandon, Tent Loiero, Brian Kelly and George Jennings crossed over for the Storm.

When young second-rower Trent Loiero crossed in the 28th minute the Storm lead shot out to 16-4, where it remained at halftime.

[Source: NRL.com]