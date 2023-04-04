Leota re-signs with Panthers

Moses Leota [Source: Penrith Panthers]

Defending NRL champions, the Panthers, have re-signed another key player.

Prop Moses Leota is re-committing until the end of the 2027 season.

Leota’s extension at the club follows long-term deals for Brian To’o, Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, all ending in 2027 while James Fisher-Harris will play his final season in 2026.

Leota made his NRL debut in 2016 and has gone on to play 128 games for the Panthers, playing an influential role in the club’s back-to-back NRL premierships.

The Panthers play Sea Eagles on Saturday at 7:35pm in round six of the NRL.