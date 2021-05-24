Koroisau suspended and fined

Penrith Panthers and Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau has been suspended for two games and fined $35,000.

This is for thr alleged COVID-19 breaches involving an unregistered female guest while he was in the New South Wales Origin bubble.

Koroisau allegedly brought a woman into the Blues camp in the leading up to and after Origin Two in Brisbane in late June.

The NRL has released a statement saying the breach notice, which proposes Koroisau be banned for the Panthers clash with Brisbane tomorrow and their grand final rematch with Melbourne in round 20, is in line with the punishment handed to Queensland star Jai Arrow for bringing an unregistered guest into Queensland camp leading into Origin Three.

Significantly, the NRL Integrity Unit’s findings and subsequent punishment have been issued on the basis that Koroisau’s breaches came just after biosecurity rules were upgraded.

According to the statement, in issuing the proposed penalty, the NRL has taken into account that the alleged breach took place prior to more recent breaches, including before a group of St George Illawarra Dragons players breached NSW Public Health orders and before Queensland Player Jai Arrow breached the game’s biosecurity protocols.