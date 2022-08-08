Knights survive Tigers scare

[Pic:NRL]

The Newcastle Knights held off a mighty second-half comeback from West Tigers to win 14-10 in the NRL round 21 clash last night.

Many thought it was going to be one-way traffic after the Knights were leading 14-nil at halftime.

A double to Enari Tuala started proceedings before departing Knight Tex Hoy bounced off Adam Doueihi’s tackle attempt to cross for the visitors’ third.

Article continues after advertisement

The Wests Tigers needed to be first to score in the second half and did courtesy of a spiraling Doueihi bomb that left Dominic Young bamboozled and allowed for Brent Naden to cross over.

The Tigers had their chances to level the scores, and even win the game, right up until the final minute, but Newcastle’s defense, despite being the worst in the league, came up trumps in a hard-fought victory.

In another match, the Cowboys beat Bulldogs 28-14.