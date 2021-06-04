Kamikamica one of the best

Fiji Bati forward Tui Kamikamica is one of the best forwards in the NRL.

Kamikamica is in the top 25 best forwards based on his post contact metres.

The 27 year old Melbourne Storm prop who made his NRL debut against the Panthers in round five back in 2017 has so far recorded 548 post contact meters in 12 games this season.

Daniel Saifiti, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Viliame Kikau are the other current or former Bati forwards ranked above Kamikamica.

2019 was a breakout year for the Taveuni man when he surged to 21 appearances after playing just five first grade games in 2018.

Kamikamica says his aim is always the same in every game he plays.

‘It doesn’t change, it doesn’t matter if I come off the bench or starting, well with the game now is pretty fast in the middle there’s going to be some big boys gonna be tight in the middle so when I come off the bench it’s the same thing, running hard and bring a lot of energy’.

Kamikamica’s Storm will play the Titans today at 9:35pm and tomorrow the Knights host Maika Sivo and the Eels at 6:05pm.

Eight teams are on bye this week which means only four games will be played.