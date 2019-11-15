Kaiviti Silktails working to the wits to elevate their fitness

The Kaiviti Silktails are working to the wits to elevate their fitness ahead of the upcoming Ron Massey Cup in March.

While others enjoyed themselves during the festive season, the players got together to train in their respective areas.

Former Fiji Bati rep Osea Sadrau says the players are reminded of what is at stake for them.

“We can’t underestimate another team so we’ll just do our best, learn from the best and come game time we’ll give it our best and hopefully walk out as winners from there.”

Sadrau says the team is good mixture of younger and older players.

Sadrau adds experienced players including Lae Snax Tigers prop Tikiko Noke and Nadera Panthers halfback Penioni Tagituimua are guiding the younger players well during training.

The side continues with their strength and conditioning training until next Friday.