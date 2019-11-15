Kaiviti Silktails work on discipline

Discipline is an area the Kaiviti Silktails are looking to address as they gear up for their season’s opener against the Windsor Wolves on the 15th of next month at the ANZ Stadium.

Head Coach Brandon Costin says as a way to have players discipline in place, strict guidelines are set for them to follow.

“We follow a value-based approach on everything that we do. So they have to learn discipline at training. They’re required to be on time which requires discipline. We’re respectful and honest with each other. We try and speak up if something is bothering us so we’re following values-based approach.”

Costin adds everything that players will deliver on the field starts at training.

“If you practice at training, I think it makes the transition into training far easier and trust me we will never ever lose a game due to ill-discipline.”

The Silktails will play a total of 20 games with 10 to be played in the country.

The Ron Massey Cup competition kicks off on March 14.