Kaiviti Silktails to reveal NRL feeder team soon

The news gets even more exciting as the Kaiviti Silktails are just less than a month away from playing its first Ron Massey Cup game in Australia.

Silktails Chair Petero Civoniceva while speaking to the voice of sport in Sydney, Andrew Voss, on his radio show says the future looks promising for the Fijian side.

Civoniceva adds we’ll have to wait before they break the great news.

Article continues after advertisement

“Actually, we got some exciting news coming up in a few weeks’ time we’ll make an announcement in becoming a feeder club for one of the NRL teams so it continues to evolve and it’s something that’s very exciting and I just can’t wait to see these boys experience rugby league here in Australia through the Ron Massey Cup.”

The Silktails have completed their 14 days mandatory quarantine in Australia.

About 12 players travelled by plane for the first time when they left Fiji two weeks ago.

Civoniceva says seven years of hard work behind the scene will be put to the test this season.

“Few funny stories of players first time leaving their village you know hopping into a plane for the first time you know going into hotel quarantine, it’s just this amazing new world for them and that’s what’s great about this opportunity it’s about putting them onto a bigger stage, the dream of this is to hopefully see a few of these players get the opportunity to excel into the NRL.”

Meantime, several of the Silktails players have been recording their daily quarantine diaries on the team’s Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

The players will resume field training sessions ahead of their first 2021 season ‘home’ game at Mascot Oval against the Blacktown Workers on Saturday, March 20 at 3pm.



[Source: Costa Argyrous]