Inglis joins club’s NRLW coaching staff

Greg Inglis [Source: Fox Sports]

Rugby league great and NRL Hall of Fame inductee, Greg Inglis, has joined the club’s NRLW coaching staff.

The 38-year-old former rugby star will join the West Tigers and he has previously worked with the club in a specialist mentoring capacity and will now officially become a member of the NRLW coaching team.

According to the Tigers, Inglis will work as a specialist Assistant Coach for the NRLW team’s outside backs and will support the players and coaching staff with his profound experience gained as a player, as well as in his new role with the Queensland Women’s State of Origin team.

The NRL premiership-winner is an icon of the game, having represented Queensland and Australia for over a decade during his decorated career, as well as featuring for the Indigenous All Stars on four occasions.

The NRL reports that his achievements were recognized upon his induction into the NRL Hall of Fame last year.