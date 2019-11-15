Historical State of Origin

For the first time in its 40-year history, the State of Origin series is taking place at the end of the season due to the effects of COVID-19.

Origin has long been renowned as the toughest form of rugby league, but the intensity is set to go to new heights with the three matches taking place in consecutive weeks.

New South Wales are aiming for three straight series wins under coach Brad Fittler.

Given Queensland’s eight-year reign from 2006-13, the Blues have no shortage of motivation to stage their own dynasty.

The Maroons have old master Wayne Bennett back at the helm, with Kevin Walters relinquishing the clipboard following a four-year stint after being appointed coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

Game one of the 2020 State of Origin will be held tonight at 9pm.