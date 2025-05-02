FSSRL finals promises action across all grades

Ba Provincial High School Under-19 captain Sisa Vuniwaqa and Ra High School captain Taniela Daroya

Six schools are fired up and ready for the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League finals, set to light up Churchill Park in Lautoka tomorrow.

Ba Provincial High School Under-19 captain Sisa Vuniwaqa says his team has put in a solid week of preparation but expects a fierce battle against Ra High School.

Vuniwaqa adds that even though they’ve crossed paths with Ra before, they are treating tomorrow’s clash like a fresh challenge, and they’re determined to leave everything on the field.

“We have played against Ra High School during the western finals, and we know they are strong, but we will give our best and try to win the Fiji finals.”

Meanwhile, Ra High School captain, Taniela Daroya, hopes for more spectators to show up for tomorrow’s highly anticipated showdown and support their team.

“I hope that people will come out in numbers to support their team for tomorrow’s game.”

Ba Pro Dragons will face Ra High Roosters for the Under-19 finals, while Sigatoka Valley Cowboys face Ba Pro Dragons in the Under-17 grade, and MGM Dragons will play against Marist Storms in the Under-15 final.

FSSRL Media officer, Mr Lai Corerega, says preparations for tomorrow’s final are going well and thanked Vodafone for sponsoring this annual event.

Ticket prices are $15 for grandstand, $12 for pavilion, and $10 for ground tickets, while children under the age of 12 are $5.

The games start with the Naitasiri Warrior Girls and Ra Roosters school Girls at 9:30 am, followed by the under 15 boys at 10:45 am, and finishing off with the Under 19 at 2:15 pm.

