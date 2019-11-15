Former Cuvu College student sign for Warriors

Former Cuvu College student Iliesa Junior Ratuva has signed for the Warriors until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

The 110kg winger has been brought in to help the injury-stricken Warriors who have two wins from seven outings in the NRL and they are currently 14th on the ladder.

Ratuva had an exciting schoolboy rugby union career before going through the Melbourne Storm’s system in 2018.

The 21-year-old from Mataqe in Nadroga proved to be a prolific try scorer for the Storm’s under 20’s in 2018.

Ratuva originally went to New Zealand from Cuvu College to play rugby union for the King’s College First XV, where he excelled at lock or flanker.

His switch to rugby league immediately resulted in him being groomed as a winger.

The new Warriors signing is the younger brother of Flying Fijians lock forward Tevita Ratuva.

Their uncles Aca Ratuva and Vula Maimuri played for the Flying Fijians.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O’Sullivan says Ratuva has the ability to make a huge impact in rugby league.

The Warriors will play the Broncos on Saturday at 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, in other NRL games, the Storm meets Roosters at 9:50 pm on Thursday.

On Friday the Raiders face the Dragons at 8 pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55 pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

On Saturday the Titans face the Sharks at 5 pm.

Also on Saturday, the Panthers takes on West Tigers at 9:35 pm and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

There will be two games on Sunday with the Sea Eagles playing the Knights at 6:05 pm and the Bulldogs face the Rabbitohs at 8:30 pm.