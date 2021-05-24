Home

Rugby League

FNRL to hold Voice against Violence program

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 12:15 pm

The Fiji National Rugby League in partnership with NRL will be running a program to help combat violence in communities.

The NRL today signed a memorandum of understanding with the Rugby League Commission that will see a number of programs delivered over the next 13 months, one which is the Voice Against Violence Program.

The program will be held over a few weeks where NRL staff will be going out into communities to create awareness on violence in homes.

NRL in Fiji General Manager, Ema Vereivalu says rugby league wants to contribute in the community with its programs.

“Solely running Voice against Violence programs to our rugby league clubs, registered clubs who have not gone through the program as of yet especially in the areas of topline and Nabua, Kinoya those areas where I believe, in the media we’d see some buildup of issues in that area”.

She says there are a lot more programs lined up for players and supporters in the next couple of months.

“We’ve got some exciting new initiatives in terms of engaging women and females from the success of the Fijian women from the Olympics winning the medal, it’s a great success story and hopefully we could have a ripple effect”.

The program may start as early as this month.

