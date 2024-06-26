Five changes for NSW Blues

[Source: NSW Blues/ Facebook]

Queensland is hoping to win the State of Origin game two tonight and also wrap up the series.

The New South Wales Blues will travel to Melbourne determined to keep the series alive as they look to set up a Suncorp Stadium decider.

The Blues Game One hopes were derailed just seven minutes into the contest when debutant Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i was sent off for a high shot on Queensland fullback Reece Walsh.

While the Blues fought hard, the challenged proved too great and they ultimately fell 38-10.



Coach Michael Maguire has made five changes to his team for Game Two, with halfback Mitchell Moses tasked with leading the side around the park after replacing Nicho Hynes.

The Blues are also looking to Latrell Mitchell to make an instant impact in his first Origin game since 2021 after he was named to replace Sua’ali’i in the centres.

The Maroons will venture south full of confidence as they look to secure a third-straight series victory under coach Billy Slater.

In a warning sign for the Blues, the Queensland legend has declared his side’s best is still to come and he’s challenged his players to produce an even better performance in front of a packed MCG.

Game Two kicks off at 10:05 tonight.