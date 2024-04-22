First half blitz sets up Sharks' big win over Cowboys

[Source: NRL]

The Sharks will hold their spot atop of the NRL table after outclassing the Cowboys 42-6 at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday.

Running in four tries in 30 minutes before dominating proceedings for the reminder of the match, Cronulla made it three wins on the trot to hand themselves an impressive 5-1 record to start the season.

A horror start for the Cowboys saw Scott Drinkwater hand the Sharks an early try with Will Kennedy scooping up a loose offload and crashed over from close range.

The Cowboys wrestled back some momentum and both sides traded sets and opportunities before cult hero Tom Hazelton extended the lead in the 21st minute, running inside Nicho Hynes before showing some superb footwork to leave several defenders in his wake.

Less than five minutes later and the Cronulla faithful were on their feet again when a sweeping right side shift sent debutant winger Sam Stonestreet over in the corner for a 24-0 lead.

The home side were in again when Blayke Brailey sent a perfectly weighted grubber towards the in goal for Braydon Trindall to race through and score.

Hynes converted for a 30-0 lead before the breaks, leaving the Cowboys with some soul searching to do at half time.

The visitors worked their way back into the contest early in the second term, but any flickering hope of a comeback was extinguished when Trindall made it a double, picking up a loose ball off a Hynes’ bomb.

Cronulla well and truly hit sixth gear when Hynes sent a looping pass to the left for Ronaldo Mulitalo to extend the lead 36-0.

North Queensland were finally on the board in the 53rd minute when Chad Townsend punted a grubber through the line for Valentine Holmes to pounce on and score to reduce the deficit 36-6.

But Cronulla had the final say with Mulitalo crossing for a double after another sharp shift to the left to make the final score 42-6.