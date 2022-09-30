Fiji Schoolboys go down in Vuvale Shield

A last 15 minutes comeback was not enough as the Fiji Schoolboys went down to Australia 58-13 in the Vuvale Challenge Shield at Albert Park in Suva.

A field goal by Jone Ratuiloilo got the national side fired up as they bagged their first point.

A few minutes later prop Gabriel Naliva bulldozed his way over the try-line for Fiji’s first try with Anare Teba adding the extra two.

Fiji was playing for pride knowing the 58 points lead by Australia was impossible to catch given that play was into the last few minutes.

They got a consolation when Ratuiloilo timed a loose ball and ran away to the try-line untouched for a converted try.

Fiji Schoolboys manager Cabealawa Koto says they needed this match.

“If you want to be the best than you have to play against the best and Australia is one of the best playing footy country. I think our boys have learnt a lot in terms of body conditioning and just general play. I think they have learned a lot of lessons out of this game.”

A number of players in action today will play rugby union tomorrow for their respective teams in the Vodafone Deans competition.

In the girls division, Australia hammered Fiji 48-0.