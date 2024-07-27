Feldt hat-trick catapults Cowboys into top four contention

[Source: NRL]

Kyle Feldt scored a hat-trick as the Cowboys overcame the loss of star forwards Jason Taumalolo and Reuben Cotter to down the Sharks 30-22 and keep their top four hopes alive.

Taumalolo came from the field midway through the first half with a suspected cheekbone fracture and Cotter followed soon after with a Category One HIA but the Cowboys dug deep to record their first home win against Cronulla since 2018.

The win lifts North Queensland to 26 points, just two points behind the third placed Sharks, and Todd Payten’s men still have a bye to come.

The Cowboys welcomed back Maroons Origin winger Murray Taulagi and he opened the scoring in just the sixth minute after finishing a sweeping backline movement.

However, Kiwis international Ronaldo Mulitalo hit back for the Sharks five minutes later, with rookie fullback Liam Ison catching and passing a ball from Braydon Trindall in a single movement to create the overlap.

Maroons strike second-rower Jeremiah Nanai then continued the rapid fire opening to the match when he sliced through the defence off a Drinkwater pass to put the Cowboys ahead 10-4 after 15 minutes.

The home side suffered a double blow midway through the first half when Tongan superstar Jason Taumalolo was forced from the field with a suspected cheekbone fracture and Kangaroos prop Reuben Cotter followed soon after.

Cotter was deemed a Category One HIA and ruled out of the match, with the Cowboys able to activate 18th man Jake Granville.

After losing the pair for the rest of the match, North Queensland also surrendered the lead – despite the Sharks being reduced to 12 men after hooker Blayke Brailey was sinbinned for a professional foul.

Cook Islands centre Kayal Iro, who re-signed for a further two years on the eve of the match, scored after a Braden Hamlin-Uele break on the back of a 40/20 kick by Trindall.

A Kyle Feldt try gave the Cowboys an 18-10 lead at halftime but a 55th minute solo effort from Trindall, who toed the ball ahead three times before touching down behind the posts, ensured an intense finish.

Feldt scored his second try 10 minutes later after a bullet like Drinkwater pass created space for the veteran winger and Valentine Holmes converted from the sideline to again give the home team an eight-point buffer.

The 2015 grand final hero then ensured the win that has the Cowboys daring to dream of a top four berth when he scored his third try in the 76th minute.