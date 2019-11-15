Ending losing streak main aim of Ravoravo Rabbitohs vice-captain

The youngest player named in the Ravoravo Rabbitohs final team that is preparing for the upcoming Melanesian Club Championship

He wants to ensure that his name goes down in the history books.

Vice-captain Sevanaia Galala says that it will be his first time playing in the championship and wants to ensure they end the losing streak against the Lae Snacks Tigers from PNG.

“We are expecting a tough game from the Tigers I know they are very tough team because they are the Digicel Cup winners from PNG but we are prepared to take them on.”

21-year-old Galala says that being the vice-captain also comes with responsibilities which he is fully aware of.

He also believes the side is on the right track in terms of preparation.

The team hit the gym today to make sure they match the size and power of the Lae Snacks Tigers.

The Rabbitohs host the Tigers on the 29th of this month at Churchill Park in Lautoka.