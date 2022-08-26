Eels on track for top four finish

Fijian Internationals Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake scored a try each to keep Parramatta’s top four hopes alive, thumping Broncos 53-6 last night.

Broncos suffered an early blow after Adam Reynolds sustained a head knock in the 13th minute.

With Parramatta props Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo combination, halfback Mitchell Moses put Maika Sivo over for the opening try in the 10th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the Broncos when the kick-off sailed over the dead ball line and from the re-start the Eels marched down field before captain Clint Gutherson reached out to score.

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses created space for Blake with a cut-out pass and backed up to score in the 26th minute.

For the Eels, the win keeps them in touch with the fourth-placed Storm, who they play next Thursday night.

If they can overcome Melbourne a finals clash with Penrith in the first weekend of the finals beckons.

In tonight’s NRL matches, Panthers will face Warriors at 8pm, while Storm takes on Roosters at 9.55pm.