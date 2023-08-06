Eels keep finals hopes alive after late win against Dragons

[Source: NRL]

The Parramatta Eels have kept their finals hopes alive after overcoming the St George Illawarra Dragons 26-20 in an entertaining and intensely fought match.

Played in front of a vocal crowd at CommBank Stadium, the Eels scored three straight tries to close out the second half and claim the result in what was must-win game to keep them in touch with the eight.

While Parramatta started well, scoring two tries in the opening 11 minutes of the match, the Dragons came roaring back into the game with winger Mikaele Ravalawa overcoming a poor start to cross for a first-half hattrick – the fourth his career.

His treble saw the visitors go into the break with a 16-10 lead and things looked ominous for the Eels when Ravalawa scored his fourth of the game to start the second half.

However, errors – and some determined last-ditch defence by Parramatta – handed the ball and opportunity back to the Eels, who made no mistake scoring three unanswered tries through Sean Russell, Junior Paulo and Bryce Cartwright.