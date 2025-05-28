'Dominate the big moments': Cleary ready to silence Origin doubters

Nathan Cleary [Source: News.com.au]

Nathan Cleary is ready to write his name into State of Origin folklore as he prepares to make his long-awaited return for the Westpac NSW Blues.

The NSW halfback will represent his state for the first time since Game One 2023, with injuries forcing him to miss the five subsequent matches.

Despite playing a key role in three series victories, questions continue to surround Cleary’s ability to dominate in the Origin arena.

The halfback has a 50% winning record for the Blues and has lost the two deciders he has played.

Two years, however, is a long time in rugby league, and Cleary has added another two premierships to his resume during that period.

The 2023 grand final stands out as a career highlight, and the halfback is confident he has learnt plenty of lessons about standing up in the big moments.

“It feels great to be back,” Cleary said. “It’s always been a dream for me to play for the Blues, and the last time I played was 2023, so it’s been a little while.

“I’ve played in another two grand finals since then, so I’ve had more experience in big games and developed as a leader and as a player, so I’m looking forward to bringing that to this game.”

While questions have swirled externally over Cleary’s ability to deliver in the Origin arena, his NSW teammates and coaches have no doubts at all.

Look beyond his four-straight premierships, the 2023 NRL grand final masterpiece, and a 2022 World Cup triumph, and there’s plenty of evidence the halfback can perform in the interstate series.

A 20-year-old Cleary led NSW to a 2-1 win in his debut series in 2018. He then produced one of the greatest Origin performances of all time when he helped the Blues keep the 2020 series alive with a Game Two victory.

The following year, Cleary pulled the strings as NSW claimed the opening two games of the 2021 series by a combined margin of 76-6 to win back the shield.

NSW skipper Isaah Yeo has watched the No.7 star for both the Panthers and Blues and said the external perception of Cleary’s Origin struggles does not reflect the reality.

“I wouldn’t think [it’s a final frontier],” Yeo said. “The four premierships and his carrying us to the 2023 one were probably a fair frontier in themselves. He’s won a World Cup, won three State of Origin series, but [Origin struggles] seem to be a common thread.

“That’s going to be everything that’s talked about in the lead up but for us internally and for me as a close mate, he’s crossed most of them and I’m excited to see him back in this environment.”

While club form often translates to Origin, the two arenas present a vastly different atmosphere and many outstanding NRL players have struggled when representing their state.

Mitchell Pearce remains the highest profile member of this group, however his experience eventually shone through during the Blues’ stunning 2019 triumph.

Cleary recognises the margins are slim during Origin games but is confident he will not skip a beat at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

“The intensity of the game is so different to what you’re used to,” Cleary said. “Week in, week out, you do your video and you understand how teams are defending but in Origin you’re just out there in the hardest game of all doing your best.

“It’s about picking the right moments and dominating those moments. We saw it in Game Three last year, it was back and forth for a while, for 60 minutes, then it took [Jarome Luai and Mitchell Moses] to stand up and dominate the big moments. That’s the difference.”

Perhaps the biggest question surrounding the Blues in the week leading up to Game One has been how Cleary will combine with five-eighth Mitchell Moses.

Both men are ball-dominant halves who play on the right-hand side of the field and carry the primary kicking duties for their clubs.

Cleary is set to remain on the right edge, with Moses shifting to a left flank also featuring Latrell Mitchell and Brian To’o.

The Queensland pack is set to hound both halves throughout the entire contest and coach Billy Slater said his side must be on high alert each time Cleary touches the ball.

“He’s a wonderful player and the one thing that he is, he’s always in the game,” Slater said. “He’s in the game passing, he’s in the game kicking but more than anything he’s in the game running, that’s what we do need to defend.”

Cleary has spent his entire career carrying the burden of expectation. Whether it be the surname of his famous father or the comparisons to Immortal Andrew Johns, the expectations have been high since the halfback made his NRL debut as a 19-year-old.

A series win would see him inch one step closer to match Johns’ heroics in a blue jumper. It would carry additional weight, given NSW are honouring the 2005 series victory, in which the Immortal famously answered an SOS to save the Blues.

Cleary is not shy about his desire to taste similar success but said legacy won’t be on his mind as he runs on to Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night.

“At the end of the day I just want to put my best foot forward for the team and ensure we get a win,” he said.

“I don’t think too much about being an Origin great, it’s about putting my best foot forward at training and then in the game I want to be at my best and elevate those around me.”

