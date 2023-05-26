Dolphins solidifies top eight standings with another win

Jamayne Isaako. [Source: Stuff.co]

Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako marked his 100th NRL game with a personal haul of 18 points to help his side beat the Dragons 26-12 in round 13 of the NRL last night.

The former Kiwi international continued his excellent 2023 form by scoring his 11th and 12th tries of the season, in addition to kicking five from five off the tee, as Wayne Bennett’s side solidified their standing in the top eight with their seventh victory of the year.

Most of the damage was done in a six-minute period midway through the first half, during which time the Dolphins scored 18 unanswered points to set up a 18-12 half-time lead which they never looked back from.

The Dolphins take on the Warriors next week while the Dragons will battle the Panthers.