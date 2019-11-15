Cronulla are title contenders says Sharks centre

Cronulla Sharks centre Jesse Ramien says the Sharks want to make a statement over the final two rounds.

Ramien told NRL.com the Sharks are out to that they are real contenders.

Cronulla faces a thorough examination of their premiership credentials with matches against 2019 grand finalists the Roosters and Raiders before their sudden-death playoff action kicks off.

Article continues after advertisement

The Sharks haven’t beaten any of the other teams in the top eight but Ramien declared they’re not making up the numbers.

The Sharks will take on the Roosters on Saturday at 9.35pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile, round 19 of the NRL kicks off tonight with the Rabbitohs playing the Bulldogs at 9.50pm.

Two matches will be played tomorrow starting with the Panthers and Cowboys clash at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports.

The second match features the Broncos facing the Eels at 9.55pm

The Sea Eagles and the Titans opens Saturday’s matches at 5pm followed by the Storm taking on the West Tigers at 7.30pm

On Sunday the Warriors battle the Raiders at 4pm and the Knights rounds up round 19 against the Dragons at 6.05pm.