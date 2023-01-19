Crichton to join Kikau at Bulldogs next year

Stephen Crichton has signed a monster deal with the Bulldogs. [Source: Fox Sports]

Another Penrith premiership-winning player will join the Canterbury Bulldogs next year.

It has been confirmed this afternoon that Panthers center Stephen Crichton will ink a four-year deal in excess of $FJD4 million.

This means Crichton will become the third member of Penrith’s premiership-winning squad that’ll feature for the Bulldogs in the 2024 season joining Matt Burton and Viliame Kikau.

According to Fox Sports, the Bulldogs have been smart in playing the long game by sitting back and waiting for Crichton to become available on the open market.

Crichton’s departure to the Bulldogs next year will mean the Panthers have now lost eight players from the premiership-winning sides of the past two seasons.

They include Kikau, Crichton, Burton, Apisai Koroisau, Kurt Capewell, Charlie Staines, Paul Momorovski and Tyrone May.

