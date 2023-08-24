Cowboys sink Dolphins to keep finals dream alive

[Source : NRL.com ]

The Cowboys have kept their finals hopes alive with a 34-10 win over the Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

Needing to win their final two games and hope other results go their way, Todd Payten’s men took care of the first part of the equation with a polished six-try display in front of 33,449 fans in Brisbane.

The Cowboys grabbed the first try of the night in the 11th minute when Dolphins fullback Jamayne Isaako spilled a bomb and the ball came down to Tom Dearden who spun it wide for Zac Laybutt to race away and score.

Four minutes later the Cowboys had a second when Kyle Feldt crossed for the 128th try of his career to close within two of Matt Bowen’s club record of 130.

Dearden stamped his class on the contest in the 17th minute when he delivered a superb cut-out pass to Murray Taulagi down the short side and the winger found Scott Drinkwater backing up for an 18-0 lead.

The Dolphins looked set to hit back on the half hour mark when Kenny Bromwich got over the line but Drinkwater was able to knock the ball loose as he tried to get it down.

With Dolphins prop Josh Kerr in the sin bin for a hip drop tackle the Cowboys took advantage of the extra man as Drinkwater delivered a precise pass to Laybutt who crossed for his second of the night.

The Cowboys should have had their fifth try early in the second half after Heilum Luki found himself in open space and linked with Feldt but the winger’s pass went astray when he tried to find support.

After hanging tough for 16 minutes in the second half the Dolphins finally cracked when Dearden cut out two players and found Taulagi who strolled over to make it 28-0 to North Queensland.

With 17 minutes to play Isaako grabbed his 22nd try of the season when he latched onto a sweet pass from Nikorima and raced away to make it 28-6.

The Dolphins’ joy was short lived as Cowboys veteran Peta Hiku hit back three minutes later with a try in his 200th NRL game courtesy of a brilliant flick pass from youngster Kulikefu Finefeuiaki.

Some slick hands from the Dolphins created space for Isaako to make it a double in the 72nd minute as Wayne Bennett’s men pushed the Cowboys right to the end.